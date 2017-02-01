Opiate use still top issue

MIFFLINTOWN - The rash of drug overdose deaths seems to have slowed in recent weeks, however, officials in drug and alcohol services are warning that the problem hasn’t gone away. During Tuesday’s weekly meeting of the Juniata County Commissioners, Mike Hannon, executive director of the Juniata Valley Tri-County Drug and Alcohol Commission, was in attendance to remind the public to continue to be vigilant. “We still have a problem with opiates,” Hannon said. “As far as overdose deaths, we’re not hearing as much as a few weeks ago.” Hannon said he attended Tuesday’s ...