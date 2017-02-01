Trojans feel sting in loss to Hornets

MOUNT UNION — Mount Union entered Monday’s game against Juniata Valley with hopes of not feeling the Hornets’ sting as bad as it did in the ...

Beaver Springs man inducted to Hall

Scholastic sports: Juniata remains unbeaten in TVL action

Ford appointed to First National Bank of Mifflintown Board

Adrienne Wise joins Mount Nittany Health

Tracks getting ready for season

Area speedways and race teams are gearing up for the 2017 season. Selinsgrove Speedway will open the race season April 8 with 360 sprint cars, including the Empire ...

Racing’s offseason changes continues at all levels

Tracks to honor winners tonight

Pa. Military Museum lists coming events

Why Was It So Important?

Penn State takes care of the Wildcats

UNIVERSITY PARK — Don’t tell Penn State senior 165-pounder Caleb Livingston that the No. 2 Nittany Lions’ 45-3 shellacking of Northwestern in front of 6,630 ...

Penn State romps against Wisconsin

Badgers shut down Lions in second

Move reduction of state Legislature’s size to forefront

Pruitt needs to be approved quickly to help EPA

John E. ‘Jack’ Wendorf

John E. “Jack” Wendorf, 85, of Reedsville, passed away at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Valley View Haven. Born Aug. 23, 1931, in Snover, Michigan, he ...

Joseph E. ‘Joe’ Leach III

Ida A. Penepacker

What do you think of Hollywood stars speaking out regarding political issues?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs