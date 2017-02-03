Juniata pushes Tigers to brink
Shaw propels Wildcats
MILLERSTOWN — Junior Isaac Shaw poured in 20 points to propel Greenwood past East Juniata, 52-42, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game ...
TIU provides variety of educational classes
LEWISTOWN — Community Education and Workforce Services of the Tuscarora Intermediate Unit offer classes for adults looking to improve their education and ...
Seminar schedule announced for year
LEWISTOWN — The Juniata Valley Employer Advisory Council announced the 2017 seminars for local employers. The seminars include: ¯ March ...
Tracks getting ready for season
Area speedways and race teams are gearing up for the 2017 season. Selinsgrove Speedway will open the race season April 8 with 360 sprint cars, including the Empire ...
Travel series set final season schedules
The Performance Racing Industry trade show concludes today in Indianapolis. The annual event draws racing people from all over the country. A ...
Survive winter with these things to do
Pa. Military Museum lists coming events
Why Was It So Important?
Penn State signs a big class for ‘17
UNIVERSITY PARK — If Alec Baldwin’s character from “Glengarry Glen Ross” is right, and coffee is for closers, then brew up a pot for Penn State football ...
Penn State takes care of the Wildcats
Penn State romps against Wisconsin
Opposition to Trump doesn’t require total obstructionism
No one in Congress should cooperate in any way with Trump, the temper-tantrum minority insists. “We need Senate Democrats to do everything in their power to shut ...
Young children always deserve privacy and sensitivity
Improved vetting of travelers will keep everyone in America safer
