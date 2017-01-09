Scholastic sports: Mustangs’ Schulgen scores 30
MIDDLEBURG —Chris Schulgen scored 31 points and Midd-West defeated Muncy, 53-49, in heartland boys basketball action. “I told the kids that this was their ...
Slow second half costs Huskies
LEWISTOWN — The Mifflin County boys basketball team had a chance to pick up its first Mid-Penn Commonwealth win with Dave Sheetz as head ...
Noggle joins Joyce Wilson’s Beauty Salon
Rickert named 2017 state chair
LEWISTOWN – Kim Yoder Rickert, CRS, has been selected as the 2017 Chair of the Pennsylvania Council of Residential Specialists, a ...
Tracks getting ready for season
Area speedways and race teams are gearing up for the 2017 season. Selinsgrove Speedway will open the race season April 8 with 360 sprint cars, including the Empire ...
Travel series set final season schedules
The Performance Racing Industry trade show concludes today in Indianapolis. The annual event draws racing people from all over the country. A ...
Emotions fly high with PSU, Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES — If you’re a sports fan, it would be nearly impossible not to have been enormously entertained by the thrilling Rose Bowl game between Penn State ...
Loss can’t take shine off Lions’ incredible season
Godwin impresses with big plays; is NFL next?
Remaking Obamacare should be done a little at a time
Haste makes waste, especially in Washington, D.C. There, undue haste to replace the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — could make it or something worse ...
Bipartisan look into Russian hacking would serve America
Our community can make a big difference in fight against heroin
