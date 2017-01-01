Hidlay steps to the top at Powerade
Strong first paces Wildcats to win
LEWISTOWN—Despite outscoring Central Mountain in the second half, Mifflin County’s first-half offensive mishaps were too much to overcome as ...
New owner, same service
Explore the world with help from local agency
MIFFLINTOWN — Looking for a chance to relax and get away from it all? Trustworthy Travel in Mifflintown is a full-service travel agency that ...
Tracks getting ready for season
Area speedways and race teams are gearing up for the 2017 season. Selinsgrove Speedway will open the race season April 8 with 360 sprint cars, including the Empire ...
Travel series set final season schedules
The Performance Racing Industry trade show concludes today in Indianapolis. The annual event draws racing people from all over the country. A ...
Givens’ growth will aid Nittany Lions against Southern Cal
LOS ANGELES — We’ve seen Kevin Givens develop before our eyes on the football field this season for Penn State, and there’s no doubt the redshirt freshman ...
A year from now, tough choice may await Barkley
Nittany Lions’ defense allows offense to do its job
No celebration is worth the loss of human life
Tonight, some people will get together with family or friends and have an enjoyable celebration while ringing in the new year. There will be laughter and revelry ...
Tax relief should not come at cost of increasing national debt
US authorities need to watch closely or run risk of harboring a terrorist
