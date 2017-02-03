Shaw propels Wildcats

MILLERSTOWN — Junior Isaac Shaw poured in 20 points to propel Greenwood past East Juniata, 52-42, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game ...

Scholastic sports: Byler, Lions get blowout victory

Huskies beaten on home court

Seminar schedule announced for year

LEWISTOWN — The Juniata Valley Employer Advisory Council announced the 2017 seminars for local employers. The seminars include: ¯ March ...

Kish Bancorp, Inc. announces fourth quarter financial results

Historic Courthouse to be site of next Business After Hours

Tracks getting ready for season

Area speedways and race teams are gearing up for the 2017 season. Selinsgrove Speedway will open the race season April 8 with 360 sprint cars, including the Empire ...

Racing’s offseason changes continues at all levels

Tracks to honor winners tonight

Pa. Military Museum lists coming events

Why Was It So Important?

Penn State signs a big class for ‘17

UNIVERSITY PARK — If Alec Baldwin’s character from “Glengarry Glen Ross” is right, and coffee is for closers, then brew up a pot for Penn State football ...

Penn State takes care of the Wildcats

Penn State romps against Wisconsin

Young children always deserve privacy and sensitivity

Improved vetting of travelers will keep everyone in America safer

Harold H. ‘Ham’ Robinson

Ryan R. Paladino

What do you think of Hollywood stars speaking out regarding political issues?

